Inside the Five Brewing Co. excited to give back to community during restaurant week

This is the third year in a row Inside the Five is participating in Toledo's Restaurant Week.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — 2021 is now the third year Inside the Five Brewing Company is participating in Toledo's Restaurant week. With locations in Sylvania and Perrysburg, Executive Chef Casey Johnson says the restaurant's owners are active in both communities, which is why restaurant week goes right along with their business model.

A portion of Toledo's Restaurant Week proceeds will go to help kids learn skills through Leadership Toledo.

Since the pandemic began, Inside the Five has seen nothing but support from the community, which is exactly why they want to give back.

Johnson says they had a few obstacles to overcome like any business during the pandemic, but progressing during this time is somewhat the new normal.

"I think honestly just business wise, it has really just pushed every business owner and chef out there to really re-think their business model and really almost re-develop a whole new business model," said Johnson.

Johnson says it was busy on Saint Patrick's Day last year, which was at the very start of the pandemic, but it slowed down quickly after that. However, now that we're starting to see some warm weather, more vaccinations and regulations lightening up, he expects to see more people to start eating out again. \

"It sounds kind of silly but I read a headline in one of the big food magazines out there that 2021 might be the year where everyone doesn't eat in, everyone tries to eat out. I think it's because everyone got tired of eating in 2020 as well as they want to support local businesses," said Johnson.

During Toledo's Restaurant Week, Inside the Five is highlighting specials they do during the week including Taco Tuesday, Wing Wednesday and Smashburger Thursday.

If you want to learn more about Toledo's Restaurant week, you can head to this link.