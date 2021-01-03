Sheriff's office investigating inmate's death at Lucas County jail

No foul play is suspected in the death of Samuel A. McCadney, the sheriff's office said, though the investigation is open pending the coroner's ruling.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 47-year-old male inmate in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center.

According to the sheriff's office, Samuel A. McCadney was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday at 7 p.m. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said, but the investigation remains open pending the outcome of a coroner's ruling.

Life-saving efforts were performed on McCadney immediately while EMS crews were en route to the jail, the sheriff's office said.