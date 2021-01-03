Sheriff's office investigating inmate's death at Lucas County jail

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 47-year-old male inmate in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center.
According to the sheriff's office, Samuel A. McCadney was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday at 7 p.m. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said, but the investigation remains open pending the outcome of a coroner's ruling.
Life-saving efforts were performed on McCadney immediately while EMS crews were en route to the jail, the sheriff's office said.
Booking information showed McCadney was serving time on multiple rape charges involving victims who were minors dating back to March 2020.