x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Sheriff's office investigating inmate's death at Lucas County jail

No foul play is suspected in the death of Samuel A. McCadney, the sheriff's office said, though the investigation is open pending the coroner's ruling.
Credit: Lucas County sheriff's office
Samuel A. McCadney

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 47-year-old male inmate in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center. 

According to the sheriff's office, Samuel A. McCadney was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday at 7 p.m. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said, but the investigation remains open pending the outcome of a coroner's ruling. 

Life-saving efforts were performed on McCadney immediately while EMS crews were en route to the jail, the sheriff's office said. 

Booking information showed McCadney was serving time on multiple rape charges involving victims who were minors dating back to March 2020. 

Related Articles