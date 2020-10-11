Inmate killed in attack inside the Cuyahoga County Jail

This is a developing story. Stay with us for more details as they become available.

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after an inmate was killed inside the Cuyahoga County Jail on Monday.

According to Cleveland Division of Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the incident involved an inmate assaulting another inmate. No other information was made available.

Homicide detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating the assault.

Monday's fatal attack is another chapter in a recent string of incidents inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Last month, two inmates were released by mistake from the facility.

The facility has found itself at the center of a massive scandal involving alleged corruption and mistreatment of inmates going back to 2018. A scathing report from the U.S. Marshals service was followed by a failed state inspection, and numerous lawsuits have been filed accusing operators of denying inmates medical assistance, forcing inmates to sleep on the floor, and even serving food with bugs in it.

Most recently, transgender inmate Lea Rayshon Daye was found dead inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Last week, Cuyahoga County Sheriff David Schilling Jr. announced his retirement after just 15 months on the job. Schilling is retiring effective December 31, 2020, but is taking medical/family medical leave that began last week.

