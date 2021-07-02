Inmate dies, 2 officers injured after altercation at Correctional Reception Center in Orient

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

ORIENT, Ohio — An inmate is dead and two corrections officers were hurt after an incident at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said in a release that two female officers were trying to remove a male inmate from his cell Saturday afternoon when he "became combative."

ODRC described the officers' injuries as serious.

Both officers have since been treated and released.

ODRC said the inmate declined to be treated in the infirmary but collapsed a short time later. He was later pronounced dead at Mount Carmel Grove City.

