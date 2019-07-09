A local small business celebrated a milestone on Friday with art.

Ink and Iron Tattoo Parlour and Gallery on Adams Street in uptown Toledo celebrated their fifth year in business.

On Friday, they offered eager customers $55 tattoos.

A lot has changed both inside the shop and throughout this part of town since the opened for business.

"When I first opened, we were so slow that I was throwing boxes at FedEx on their sunrise shift in my off time, so to go from that to now, you know, I'm helping to support five other people's families, that's super rad, you know, and it's been super humbling and I'm really happy that we're here," shop owner Mike Klein said.

Klein said that he and his staff are looking forward to years to come with the community on Adams Street.

