Injury crash reported near Rossford Elementary School

Emergency crews were routed to the school just before 7:30 a.m. The scene was clearing as of 8:15 a.m.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Emergency crews were called to a crash near Rossford Elementary School Thursday morning on a report of an injury there.

The wreck appears to be on the opposite side of the school.

State Route 795 by Lime City Road, near the I-75 exit, also is backed up as of 7:30 a.m.

Crews cleared the area and towed away a vehicle at 8:15 a.m. Traffic was moving with lanes of Lime City Road open but one westbound lane of 795 was closed.