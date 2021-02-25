Injury crash reported near Rossford Elementary School

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Emergency crews were called to a crash near Rossford Elementary School Thursday morning on a report of an injury there.
The wreck appears to be on the opposite side of the school.
State Route 795 by Lime City Road, near the I-75 exit, also is backed up as of 7:30 a.m.
Crews cleared the area and towed away a vehicle at 8:15 a.m. Traffic was moving with lanes of Lime City Road open but one westbound lane of 795 was closed.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible this morning.