LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Police say Fulton-Lucas Co. Rd. will be closed for some time Friday following a morning crash.

The crash happened on N. Fulton-Lucas Co. Rd. and County Road N (Bancroft) around 8 a.m.

Police say the crash was between a car and a cement truck, causing one of the vehicles to catch fire.

Police say there were injuries reported in the crash, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.