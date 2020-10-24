Injured bald eagle rescued in Erie County

The injured bird was apparently struck and injured by a passing vehicle near the intersection of State Route 113 and Berlin Road in Berlin Township.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A special thanks is in order to State Wildlife Officer Michelle Butler and Berlin Heights Police Department Chief Charity Schafer for their help with a bald eagle.

They assisted Sgt. Dan McGlothlin Friday morning with the injured bird, which was apparently struck and injured by a passing vehicle near the intersection of State Route 113 and Berlin Road in Berlin Township.