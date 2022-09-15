Inflation causing early buying for holiday shoppers

A survey from Bankrate found a quarter of shoppers will start shopping or at least saving for the holidays by the end of September.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Prices for basic items like groceries and gas continue to be expensive, causing some to begin their holiday shopping early. But experts say it's not the gifts that are stretching people thin.

Rent, groceries and other everyday expenses continue to be high and the fact that people are spending so much money on those things is likely to change their holiday shopping behavior.

"We found that 40 percent of shoppers are changing their shopping behavior because of inflation," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

A survey from Bankrate found that nearly a quarter of holiday shoppers will start shopping or at least saving for the holidays by the end of September.

"So most people, you're probably still going to have 6, 7 or 8 paychecks before the end of the year. Set money aside from every paycheck!" expressed Rossman.

The fact that people are already starting to prepare is nothing new. In fact last year, shoppers started around the same time. However, shoppers were starting early last holiday season because the supply chain was so messed up. People wanted to make sure they got their gifts on time.

Even if you don't know what you want to buy for everyone on your list, you can start preparing now little by little.

"You don't have to buy everything right now but start to think about who you're buying for, how much you can afford to spend. Look around for the best deals! If you space this out if really slows down the impact, as opposed to just waiting until the last second," said Rossman.