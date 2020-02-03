OHIO, USA — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has launched a new credential for early childhood professionals.

Ohio’s new Infant Mental Health Credential provides professional development to support the social-emotional needs of Ohio’s youngest children. It's the first of its kind in the state.

“When children are young, they are building the foundation for the rest of their lives. It’s important that we ensure they have the emotional and behavioral skills to succeed,” DeWine said. “This new credential guarantees that those early childhood professionals have specialized skills and training to help young children reach their best possible wellness.”

Early childhood professionals who hold this credential will have met the state’s minimum core standards.

Applications are being accepted through the Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association. Early childhood system professionals working in the following categories may apply:

Child Care

Early Learning

Home Visiting

Community Health

Early Intervention

Maternal Health

Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health

Primary Health

Occupational Therapy

Any Additional Allied Health Professionals

For more information on Ohio’s Infant Mental Health Credential, head over to the OCCRRA website.

RELATED: Despite safety questions, legislation for safety belts on buses and motor coaches remains elusive

RELATED: Gov. DeWine, state groups announce plan for suicide prevention efforts in Ohio