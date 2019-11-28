TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday is a big night for area businesses.

We know it, local bars know it and Toledo Police know it — that's why they are prepared for the influx of people.

Wednesday night, the night before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. Local bars and restaurants are prepared for the large crowds of people expected to spend the night out on the town.

"We've definitely doubled and tripled and quadrupled up on staff, there's no doubt about that. (It's the) busiest bar night of the year with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming up, so we're well staffed" Blarney Irish Pub General Manager Bill Kline said.

But, more people and more drinking means Toledo police are preparing for the increase as well.

"We are extra-staffed for Wednesday night which is historically the biggest bar night of the year. We have brought on extra officers for that night," Toledo Police Department's Alternate Public Information Officer, Lt. Kellie Lenhardt said.

Kline said that since this night definitely brings in more people, they have also prepared by ordering more product ahead of time. For the bar, this night rivals New Year's Eve as one of the biggest drinking nights of the year for them.

Officials with TPD said they will be on high alert, but want everyone to have a fun holiday while being safe.

If you are out, there are multiple forms of transportation that do not involve you drinking and driving.

"Slow down, allow yourself extra time to get to your destination. It's more important that you arrive safely than never arriving," Lt. Lenhardt said.

