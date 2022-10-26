Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground

Features of the playground include a wheelchair-accessible swing, a huge log that a wheelchair can fit through and a merry-go-round.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities.

And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground.

"That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of the big factors in it because it allows individuals in wheelchairs and with walkers to move around the playground with no obstacles," Wood County Plays Treasurer Margie Harris said.

As Wood County Plays learned with their first inclusive playground project in Perrysburg last year, rubber base is critical but expensive.

So, the city of Bowling Green city applied for an EPA grant to help cover the cost. And, old tires be recycled to make the base.

"Not only do we have this awesome playground, but we're also going to be able to recycle thousands of tires from all over Ohio into the application,” Bowling Green Outreach Coordinator Amanda Gamby said.

Other features of the playground, paid for through fundraising, include a wheelchair-accessible swing, a huge log that a wheelchair can fit through and a "we-go-round," which is the same as a merry-go-round.

The playground developers take everything into consideration during the planning and construction phases, from sound, touch, sight and other sensory activities to ensure the playground is equipped for everyone to have fun.

"To be able to have such an amazing opportunity for our residents to be able to come, so that everyone can play together side-by-side without any barriers is something that we're incredibly excited for,” Gamby said.

President of Wood County Plays and WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman is forecasting a ribbon-cutting in mid-November.