Wood County Plays' second inclusive playground coming together in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Volunteers are hard at work putting together the second inclusive playground in Wood County.

Wood County Plays' 10-thousand-square-foot project will allow kids and families of all abilities to have a safe place to play at Carter Park in Bowling Green.

All of the people helping to set up parts of the playground are doing it on their own time because they know how important a playground like this is for area families.

"I have a daughter that's in a wheelchair and this is going to be perfect for her to play on the playground with the other kids," volunteer and Wood County Plays board member Margie Harris said.

The playground will be a space for kids of all abilities to play, instead of having to sit on the sidelines, because traditional playgrounds have limitations.

"There are steps that make it difficult, there are visual impairments, there's a whole host of things that make traditional playgrounds hard for a family to play on," Wood County Plays President and WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman said. "This is a space that's inclusive so family members of all abilities get to play together with their friends."

From the slides to the swings, each aspect of the playground is carefully chosen to accommodate everyone.

Aside from the larger parts, everything is being put together by volunteers in the community.

It gives me that aspect that I'm building something for the community, not necessarily that I didn't have but those other kids can have it for them," volunteer Denando Dante said.

Volunteers are anxious to see the final result and hope it's going to be a popular hang-out spot for families, especially with the success of the inclusive playground in Perrysburg.

"The community that we live in here in Bowling Green and the surrounding areas in Wood County are just so passionate about these projects and are willing to help and give their time," Harris said.