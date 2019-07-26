MAUMEE, Ohio — Sometimes finding jobs can be a challenge for those on the spectrum, but the entire community benefits when they succeed.

Spencer is in his early 20s and is on the autism spectrum. He loves to keep busy handling fiberglass and cardboard all day, every day.

He got in the door through Capabilities, which originally gave him a job coach until he was more comfortable.

Conwed is a company that makes acoustic panels with fiberglass. Spencer started there a year ago just trying to fit in, but it's gone so well everyone embraces him.

"It started off with simple tasks simple tasks, but he is capable with five different jobs in the plant, it’s pretty amazing,” said Joel Petrie, Conweb personnel director.

“He functions well here, just like every other individual. It helps me to drop him off every day knowing he has a place that cares about him,” said Spencer's mom Mary Thompson.

“There’s a lot more comfort between he and the employees. Again (he is) starting one job task now he’ll find things to do, he sings songs and dances, brings a great atmosphere wherever he goes,” Petrie said.

"They’ve been a great support system for him. Capabilities, job coach, Lucas County MRDD, and everyone else. It’s wonderful!”