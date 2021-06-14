Summer camp returns in-person at Camp Miakonda

Kids filled the grounds at Camp Miakonda Monday, taking part in activities like archery, swimming and fishing.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Camp Miakonda is once again filled with kids participating in Cub Scout Camp, as Monday was the first day back in person for the summer.

"My favorite part of today was all the fun stuff like walking with my friends, and seeing some cool things," one camper said.

Kids in grades 1-5 filled the grounds at Camp Miakonda on Monday, taking part in archery, swimming and fishing.

"It's really exciting! It's great to see the campers back. It's exciting to see their smiling faces and their high energy, and it's also really great to be back with our staff," Emily Malloy, who has been on staff for five years, said.

Like many summer camps, last summer was all virtual at Camp Miakonda. This year, activities are in-person, but staff members are still wearing masks and having kids spread out when possible. There is a limitation on the number of campers allowed each week, but staff members have seen a big interest in kids wanting to participate.

"Last year we did camp to-go, which was a virtual thing. It was fun but this is so better. We know our campers are not eligible for the vaccine, and we want to keep them safe," program director Tami Blue said.

Parents who hope to sign up their kids for camp this summer are in luck - there are plenty of spots still available. For all the latest information on Camp Miakonda and how to get your little one registered, click here.