In-person Pride events return to downtown Toledo this weekend

The event is still missing key features such as food vendors and a parade, which have once again been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio —

Last year's Toledo Pride, the annual weekend-long celebration of LGBTQ+ equality, could only be enjoyed digitally.

"Going virtual last year was so strange - so we really wanted to do something back live and in-person this year," said Lexi Hayman-Staples, event director for Toledo Pride.

This year, the famously festive holiday is returning to Promenade Park in downtown Toledo, and guests say the return of the crowds and the stage is feeling like it's supposed to.



"This is probably the most fun I've had since Jeepfest. I love it. It's great. Ten out of ten," said Olivia Gran, an attendee at the noon to 1:45 p.m. show.

Guests are certainly enjoying themselves, but 2021's Pride has multiple noticeable differences compared to years past, specifically in how organizers are trying to control the spread of COVID-19.



"This year we did a limited capacity. We only sold five hundred tickets. We did make it ticketed. And we don't have regular vendors or food vendors. Each session is only two hours. So it's a very scaled-back event," said Hayman-Staples.



While the event is somewhat scaled back, the demand is still high, with tickets for the main event at Promenade Park selling out days in advance.

But don't worry if you didn't get one, because there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Pride throughout the weekend, such as supporting LGBT-friendly businesses in the area.

"Hamburger Mary's opens at noon - Grindhr's down on Adam's Street is already open- and Georgjz will be open from 2 p.m. on, with a live stage outside so there's tons of great stuff to do," explained Hayman-Staples.



Regardless of how you celebrate Pride, the weekend is all about giving people a chance to feel comfortable in their own skin and express themselves in a safe and fun way.

"[Pride] is about having a sense of accomplishment and knowing that you are part of a community and that you're not alone," said Alete Robison, a volunteer at Pride.



As for when Pride will return to it's pre-COVID highs, you may not have to wait long. Organizers are optimistic for next year.

"In 2022, we fully plan on letting our hair down- have a parade- and have Pride as normal," said Hayman-Staples.

RELATED: