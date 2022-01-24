Improvements at Seneca County services building will go beyond facade enhancements

A side entrance is being expanded, and the parking lot elevated to make health district entrance ADA compliant.

TIFFIN, Ohio — It's a one-stop shop for people with any county business in Seneca County and it's getting an upgrade to make it easier for everyone to get inside.

The Seneca County services building hosts a handful of county offices, but the building itself hasn't been updated since the 1990s.

As stucco on the north wall begins to peel and chip, the county is ready to utilize about $750,000 from its general fund to improve the building's facade.

But the improvements will also make a side entrance be the permanent entrance for the Seneca County General Health District. Additionally, the department will have its own standalone address on Perry Street.

"Right now it's confusing, because the Washington Street entrance is for both the health department and everything else in that building. Now they will have that separate entrance on the side," Seneca County Commissioner Anthony Paradiso said.

Currently a side door for the Health District is accessed with a short ramp. However that entrance is not ADA compliant.

So along with the facade improvements, the doorway will be doubled in size, a second ramp accessible door will added behind the building and the entire parking lot will be elevated to remove the side entrance ramp.

"We're actually tearing the lot out, changing the elevation of it," said John Logsdon, county building and ground maintenance supervisor. "It'll match the building. And then with the new double powered doors, it'll be all ADA approved."

The improvements should only take a few months, and once complete is expected to add to the ongoing improvements to downtown Tiffin's main street.

"We love doing our part to make the downtown and the county seat a better place to live," Paradiso said.