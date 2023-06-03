The "DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour" is coming to Cleveland on Saturday, June 3.

CLEVELAND — Keep your guard up, Cleveland -- the Impractical Jokers are making their return.

On Tuesday, Q, Murr and Sal -- the creators and stars of truTV’s hit series Impractical Jokers -- announced that they have added a date in Cleveland on their upcoming tour, titled The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. The trio will be making its stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with the show set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to finally get back on tour next year. After the difficult last couple of years, we are looking forward to laughing again with all the Impractical Jokers fans out there and bringing them a personalized and intimate comedic experience like never before," the group said in a release.

Pre-sale tickets to next year's show in Cleveland will be available for purchase on Wednesday, December 7 from 10 a.m. ET to Thursday, December 8 at 10 p.m. ET, using code IJDRIVE.Tickets will then go on sale to the public on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. ET at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Last year, Impractical Jokers celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the show's debut in 2011. truTV’s longest-running and top-rated original comedy, the show features three comedians and lifelong friends competing to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares."