WATERVILLE, Ohio — Impact With Hope is asking the community for donations to send to the southeast United States to help people impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

"It's actually crucial that we have the community come together," Impact With Hope office manager Jessica Kellogg said. "It's the community that puts us in the position to be able to send the shipments out."

Some of the items the organization is asking for include:

Generators

Flashlights

Batteries

Personal hygiene items

Diapers

Gift cards

You can drop off the items at Impact With Hope's warehouse at 905 Farnsworth in Waterville. The parking lot in front of the AT&T store at Levis Commons in Perrysburg is also a donation spot until Sunday.

