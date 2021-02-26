Flower Hospital cardio-oncology clinic monitors heart problems in cancer patients

ProMedica cardiologists and oncologists are working together to treat cancer and prevent heart disease.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Imagine getting cancer and beating it. That's great, right? Unfortunately, the treatments used to kill cancer can do damage in other areas of your health, particularly to your heart.

It's a problem local oncologists and cardiologists are teaming up to address.

"I want to go to 85 and when I get there I want to go to 95. There are so many things that I want to see and do," Barbara Richards said, when 75 years old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and doctors asked if she was all-in on treatment.

"I don't have cancer anymore. Thank goodness. Knock wood," Richards said. In fact, she's been cancer-free for three years. She still takes medication to stay that way.

Unfortunately, her cardiologist, Dr. Adil Karamali, said those medications, the radiation and the chemotherapy she endured to beat cancer, take a toll on the heart.

"Every one of them can give you heart failure. Every one of them can increase your risk of coronary artery disease, and every one of them can give you heart rhythm issues," Karamali said.

Richards said she's lucky, because she was closely monitored by both her oncologist and cardiologist as she was in the fight for her life. It's a fairly new partnership: a cardio-oncology clinic inside the Hickman Cancer Center at Promedica's Flower Hospital in Sylvania.

"We want to avoid that cardiac diagnosis at all costs," Karamali said.

Here's where the concern comes from: heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in the United States, cancer is number two.

Karamali said it's estimated that by 2030, there will be 20 million cancer survivors.

"So if you take 10% of those 20 million and you give them some sort of cardiac illness, that's a lot of people for the health care system to absorb and of course, have to treat," he explained.

Karamali said the approach with each patient at the cardio-oncology clinic differs. In Richards' case, she had a family history of heart disease and some other risk factors, so she was started on some heart medications before starting chemotherapy. Still three months in, Karamali said her heart function dropped from 65% to 55%.

So he increased her medication and saw improvement every few months. Her most recent test showed her heart function was back up to 60%, which is a success story.

Richards said she's grateful for the work of the clinic, which is saving lives.

"It's paramount. I have another friend who beat her cancer but died from the heart condition from all the treatments she had to go through. And that's a perfect example. She did not die from cancer. She died because her heart was damaged," Richards said.

Karamali said the clinic sees up to 20 patients a week, monitoring their heart condition before, during and well after chemotherapy, and he hopes to expand services to help more patients in the near future.