Immersive training program at Owens Community College readying students for roles as first responders during shortage

With a critical shortage of firefighters and paramedics at departments across the nation, WTOL 11 is taking a deeper look into the need for them here in our area.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — There are 150 acres at Owens Community College Center for Emergency Preparedness where students can get real-life training on things, like how to handle a burning car or even burning homes.

The emergency medical field is a booming industry right now, according to the program's director, Matt Phillips.

He said it's because their work is all pre-hospital.

"So, when somebody gets sick before they even get to the hospital, they have to call us," Phillips explained. "So, we train so we can help them - whether it's a car crash, whether it's a difficulty breathing, whether it's COVID."

Health care workers are on the front line of this pandemic, putting EMTs and paramedics at a higher risk of getting COVID-19. But Phillips explained it's not turning students away from wanting to help the community.

"At first, I was thinking it would scare people away. But we haven't seen a drop in numbers," he said. "That's why I've been so happy that Owens has really put the foot forward to make things better."

Earlier this summer, the Toledo firefighters union sent a clear message to the public about being "dangerously understaffed."

TFRD spokesperson Pvt. Sterling Rahe said that between not a lot of passion for the job anymore, cancer statistics for firefighters and the pandemic, staffing is still an issue across northwest Ohio.

"Most fire departments in our region and beyond are struggling to get qualified applicants," explained Rahe. "They are pulling young ladies, young men right out of school and hiring them as quick as they can because there's just not the availability of qualified individuals right now."

Phillips said officials from surrounding departments have reached out to him, asking him when students will be ready to join them. He explained he feels confident in the training they offer to send them off so they can help the community.

"It's kind of like a proud father moment. You see someone start at the beginning and just mature all the way through all the semesters and all the programs," said Phillips. "Now I know they could be coming out to save me or my family, which is important to me as well."

Phillips explained the Center for Emergency Preparedness just recently received a short-term grant, allowing them to take $2,000 off the entire price for a new student; something he said will be a huge benefit at bringing more EMTs to the area.