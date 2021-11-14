Adult's-only 'Science After Dark' event being held at Imagination Station

The science center is teaming up with the Toledo Night Market to present the 'Science After Dark Holiday Night Market' on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After not being able to hold events and programs because of COVID-19, The Imagination Station is excited to welcome people 21 and older back for their 'Science After Dark' programming.

To celebrate the return, the science center is teaming up with the Toledo Night Market to present the 'Science After Dark Holiday Night Market' presented by Tito's Vodka.

Leaders with the Imagination Station say the adults-only night will be filled with food, drinks, shopping, and of course, some science.

"We have 70 local vendors that are going to be joining us at Imagination Station. They're going to be set up inside, we're going to have them set up outside. This is an opportunity for all of those folks who are 21 and older to come and start their holiday shopping. They get to experience the science center," said Amy Mohr, Senior Information Officer at the Imagination Station.

The event will also feature local food trucks, a cash bar, fire pits with s’mores and full access to the science center, all decorated for the holidays.

The holiday night market will be on Saturday, November 20th, starting at 7 p.m.

