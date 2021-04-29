Imagination Station reopening to the public Memorial Day weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station will reopen to the public next month after closing more than a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The downtown science center will open its doors May 28 and also debut the KeyBank Discovery Theater. Several health and safety measures are in place:
- The use of face masks at all times for visitors 5 and up and all Team members
- Hand sanitizing stations
- Social distancing practices
- Comprehensive and consistent cleaning of high touch surfaces, spaces and exhibits
- Temporary closure of some experiences where social distancing isn't possible
- Enhanced facility renovations including a technologically advanced HVAC system that uses ultraviolet light to kill and eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria and a UV-light water sanitizing system Water Works that helps inactivate microorganisms and destroy viruses without adding chemicals
Hours will be Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Imagination Station will also be open Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The new theater boasts a 58-foot screen for educational programming with enhanced capabilities, including 3D.
“We are excited to deliver in-person science education in a safe and careful way to our community once again,” CEO Lori Hauser said. “We worked hard during our closure to not only complete construction, but also to reimagine programs to meet the changing needs of our community. By creating new, virtual programs we were able to be a resource for students, parents and educators during an uncertain time.”