Imagination Station reopening to the public Memorial Day weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station will reopen to the public next month after closing more than a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The downtown science center will open its doors May 28 and also debut the KeyBank Discovery Theater. Several health and safety measures are in place:

The use of face masks at all times for visitors 5 and up and all Team members

Hand sanitizing stations

Social distancing practices

Comprehensive and consistent cleaning of high touch surfaces, spaces and exhibits

Temporary closure of some experiences where social distancing isn't possible

Enhanced facility renovations including a technologically advanced HVAC system that uses ultraviolet light to kill and eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria and a UV-light water sanitizing system Water Works that helps inactivate microorganisms and destroy viruses without adding chemicals

Hours will be Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Imagination Station will also be open Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new theater boasts a 58-foot screen for educational programming with enhanced capabilities, including 3D.