Imagination Station is looking for an Artist in Residence

Each artist will be awarded a stipend of $6,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have a passion for art and science, now you can do both! The unique Artist in Residency Program at Imagination Station is now taking applications.

Art helps allow us to imagine and create. It enhances problem-solving skills, inspires innovative thinking and also teaches us more about the world around us.

Toledo's science center is excited to bring both worlds together for an exciting and unique opportunity for local artists.

The Artists in Residence program is designed to encourage artists to explore the wonders of science, create new work and directly engage with visitors. Imagination Station will select three artists to:

• Create new artwork inspired by STEAM experiences at the science center.

• Engage with science center visitors through workshops, demonstrations and other public programs.

• Work directly with our visitors as part of creating new works for display at the science center.

• Spend six to eight days throughout an up to 30-day period at the science center engaging with families. Explaining their process, leading small group activities related to the artwork and producing work.

Each artist will be awarded up to $6,000 for time and materials.

The deadline to apply is March 5. For more information and to apply, click here.