TOLEDO, Ohio — The Imagination Station in Toledo is temporarily closing in response to growing concerns of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order banning mass gatherings of 100 people or more. Additionally, all K-12 schools will be closed following Monday's school day for a period of three weeks.

With these recent developments, leaders at the Imagination Station have decided to close to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through March 31.

While kids are home from school, you can still enjoy the fun of science remotely through the Imagination Station's website and YouTube channel.

