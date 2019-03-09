TOLEDO, Ohio — If your kids haven't gone back to school yet, they likely will be in classes Tuesday. As we all know, back to school means back to germs, so a popular attraction in our area is closing for the next two weeks to sanitize.

Imagination Station will be closed for the next two weeks.

Every year, the museum shuts down, which allows for deep cleaning, repairs and improvements to be completed in an efficient manner.

This year, they're also moving the visitors services desk to make better use of the space when you first walk in and add more exhibits.

Updating existing exhibits is a focus during the closure as well.

"In our little kids space that we're in right now, our market, which is everyone's favorite, is getting a really nice upgrade, and I think our visitors will be really excited when we reopen in ac couple of weeks,"

Kate Pixler, Communication Director at the Imagination Station said.

When it reopens on Sep. 19, Toledo's science center will have extended hours as a part of its $5 after 5 p.m. promotion. Visitors get extra time that day to enjoy the museum after work and school until 8 p.m. This will continue every third Thursday of the month for the rest of the year.

The art loop will also happen that night.

"A lot of our families are heading back to school and their regular school time routines, but yet, school field trips haven't quite picked up yet, so it's just that sweet spot where we can get some work done in the building and just get ready for all that activity that comes before the holidays," Rebecca Schwan, who also represents Imagination Station.

The deadline is significant as it also kicks off the Momentum Arts and Music Festival.

As part of the festivities, Imagination Station will host the second annual Toledo Mini Maker Faire that Saturday, Sep. 21.

The Faire is a free festival of invention, creativity and imagination for people of all ages.

Many local makers and inventors who tinker in their own in workshops, home offices and kitchens will be bringing it all out to Festival Park next to the museum on the waterfront.

