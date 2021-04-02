Imagination Station, TPS expanding STEMM learning opportunities

Imagination Station and Toledo Public Schools are extending their partnership to educate more district students and the community on STEMM fields.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools and the Imagination Station are working to expand education in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine; also known as STEMM.

The two received a $100,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education and Philanthropy Ohio to help make STEMM more accessible in virtual environments.

"This provides an opportunity and an array of extended learning, in a way that is high quality and valued around STEMM initiatives," Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said.

The grant has already allowed them to roll out new events and science kits.

Imagination Station CEO Lori Hauser said the science center is constantly creating new ways to include STEMM programming in education.

"We're always looking at new ways to make it aligned to standards, but also to make it fun and engaging - and now it's making it unique in a virtual and digital world," Hauser said.

TPS and the Imagination Station have also released a series of 13 STEM videos all posted online for anyone to access for free.

"These STEM initiative videos provide a series to our staff and teachers, whether they're in remote or in-person, to be able to utilize this. But not only for staff, this is also being offered to the community," Durant said.

The videos can be used for after-school programming, organizations like the YMCA, and parents.