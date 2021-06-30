'I'm so lucky to be alive' | WTOL sports anchor Kristi Kopanis recovering after health scare

Kopanis had surgery to remove blood clots, large cyst.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — "Life just stopped. I froze," recalls WTOL 11 sports anchor Kristi Kopanis upon learning what was causing swelling in her leg.

It all started June 10. Kopanis says she woke up to lower back and hip pain and swelling in her leg, but she went to work that day.

"I went to St. John's baseball practice," she said.

But after that, she couldn't power through any longer. She couldn't ignore what was happening in her body. Her leg continued to swell.

"I started to lose feeling and it went cold and numb and I looked, and my leg was blue, purplish," Kopanis said. "They are two very different looking legs."

So she went to urgent care. A medical professional took one look and told her to go to the emergency room.

"When they said, 'We'll call and let them know you're on your way,' I knew I was in for some long days ahead," Kopanis said.

But nothing could prepare Kristi for the news she was about to receive.

She learned she had blood clots in her legs, maybe not too surprising given the swelling and color, but what was causing the blood clots is truly shocking.

"I remember the E.R. doctor walking in at Flower Hospital after my CT Scan and his demeanor had completely changed," she said. "And he goes, 'I need to show you something.' And there's this white mass."

But what was it? Something out of a TV medical drama.

Kopanis says her doctor told her it was a 27-pound cyst, 15 inches by nine inches.

That of course meant surgery. First to remove the cyst, which Kristi found out was benign and growing out of her ovary, and then to remove several large blood clots from her leg.

"The cyst was sitting on my iliac and IVC vein, which are two main arteries that send blood down into your legs," she said.

Kristi says everything happened so fast she didn't have time to think until after her surgeries.

That's when the weight of what just happened to her really set in. Through tears, she said it was a difficult time.

"It was a really tough week, Kopanis said. "I never thought my first surgery would be an emergency surgery. I never thought any of this would happen. I'm so lucky to be alive. I look at those pictures and just think about what could have happened."

Ten months ago, Kristi started a journey to improve her health, losing 60 pounds. She believes if she hadn't have lost the weight the mass that she never noticed may have continued to go undetected.

"If I wouldn't have lost the weight I would have never thought, 'Why is this stubborn belly fat not going away,'" Kopanis said.

She's now less than 10 pounds away from her goal of losing 100 pounds.

But first, she has to recover. Doctors say it'll be a few weeks before she can start driving and moving around again.

She's already antsy to get back to work, especially with the Marathon Classic just around the corner.

"I know if I'm sitting here while the Marathon Classic is going on, I will be clawing to get out of this house," she said.

In the meantime, Kristi thanks her family, sports community and viewers for their support, and also the hospital staff at Flower and Toledo hospitals that worked to save her life.

"From the ICU nurses to the surgeons, everybody; They are incredible," Kristi said. "They do not get enough credit for what they do."

Kristi learned her cyst was the largest her surgeon has ever removed. She jokingly said she didn't mean to overachieve. The doctors aren't sure how the cyst started growing or what caused it to get that big other than it could have been growing for years.

Kristi never felt any symptoms.

During surgery Kristi lost her right ovary and fallopian tube to the cyst, but her doctors are optimistic it won't affect her ability to have children.

She has had a couple complications post surgery, but she's in great spirits.