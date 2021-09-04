Toledo Police: Illegal street use of an ATV caused an accident in east Toledo

The ATV crashed with a minivan carrying five juvenile passengers. The driver of the ATV was injured, police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Illegal street use of an ATV lead to a crash with a minivan on the intersection of Miami and Fassett late Friday night and has hospitalized the driver of the ATV.

According to Toledo Police Department, a minivan driven by 38-year-old Kathryn Ruby was making a left-hand turn from Fassett Street onto Miami. A non-street legal ATV, driven by 30-year-old William Kline, was traveling inbound on Miami when it ran a red light at the intersection. As a result, the ATV struck the driver's side of the minivan.

Kline was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries. Ruby and her five juvenile passengers were not injured.