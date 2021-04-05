'Oh, say can you see?' | ICU nurse tapped to sing national anthem at 2021 Mud Hens home opener

All week, the Hens are honoring frontline workers. Miranda Casey, a nurse at Bay Park Hospital, treated COVID-19 patients for the majority of the pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whether it’s at her church or with her kids, Miranda Casey loves to sing but now she’s getting ready to perform on the biggest stage of her life.

“Terrified, my understanding initially was that it was going to be pre-recorded so I was like oh, I got this,” she said. “Now, it’s not that, so that’s a little bit nerve-wracking.”

Casey, who is an intensive care unit nurse at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, won a contest to sing the national anthem live on Mud Hens' Opening Day.

During most of the pandemic, all Casey treated COVID-19 patients exclusively.

“Initially it was terrifying. Last year was a horrible year for a lot of people, not just nurses but for all the staff and anybody who had somebody that has dealt with COVID, it was a very trying year,” she said.

She said so far things have gotten better.

“It has helped the way that we care for our COVID patients because we were focused on them for so long.”

Tuesday, she’ll be focused on getting ready for the big day. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The Mud Hens have not played a game at Fifth Third Field since September 2, 2019. Last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the opening week, the organization will be recognizing frontline and essential workers.

The following groups will be celebrated at the games during Opening Week: