Ice Jams pile up in River Raisin

Flooding conditions are improving, but ice jams are still packing in near Winchester Street bridge.

MONROE, Ohio — Ice jams have monopolized the River Raisin in Monroe, Michigan after the city experienced extensive flooding into the weekend.

The Monroe Police Department is still monitoring associated street flooding near East Front Street, along with ice that remains jammed near the Winchester Street bridge.

Some streets, which were waist-deep in water on Friday, have improved as far as flooding conditions but not all are in the clear as of Monday morning.