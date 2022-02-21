Ice Jams pile up in River Raisin

MONROE, Ohio — Ice jams have monopolized the River Raisin in Monroe, Michigan after the city experienced extensive flooding into the weekend.
The Monroe Police Department is still monitoring associated street flooding near East Front Street, along with ice that remains jammed near the Winchester Street bridge.
Some streets, which were waist-deep in water on Friday, have improved as far as flooding conditions but not all are in the clear as of Monday morning.
While flooding conditions are improving, first responders are reminding everyone driving through the city to be cautious.