TOLEDO, Ohio — ODOT crews are preparing for a major milestone in the I-75 expansion project.

If you have driven this stretch of I-75 between the Maumee River and downtown Toledo, you know it's been a bit of a mess since the northbound lane has been completely rebuilt.

Starting next week, crews will begin work on the Southbound lanes.

For the last year, all I-75 traffic between the South Avenue and the Anthony Wayne Trail has been pushed over onto the Southbound lanes while construction crews rebuilt the northbound bridges that go over Segur Avenue in South Toledo and the train tracks.

Now, those bridges are complete, so starting Friday night at 8 p.m., the traffic pattern will shift onto the new northbound lanes.

The process will take the majority of the weekend, and because they can't completely shut down the interstate for three days, all traffic will be down to one lane each direction during the transition.

"It's a constant struggle in how we balance the two things, but basically you won'y see too much change in the flow of traffic from what everyone has been dealing with for the last year," said ODOT District 2 Project Engineer Kyle Ruedel.

Along with the traffic lane shifts, the South Avenue to Southbound I-75 on ramp will be closed for a year as well.

The transition to the new traffic pattern should be done by Sunday, but ODOT crews are giving themselves an extra day to adjust for the rain to make sure everything is done before the next work week begins.

"So by Monday morning rush hour, you'll be driving on the new road on what is northbound I-75," said Ruedel.

As part of the ongoing I-75 widening project, ODOT will also be completely rebuilding the Disalle bridge over the Maumee River.

To improve traffic flow leading up to and off of the bridge, this major curve between Miami Street and Wales Road will be re-engineered to be smoother for drivers.

So as we are seeing new asphalt being laid down for the new, wider northbound lanes South of Wales, it may seem like no work is getting done at this curve.

But crews have been busy just off of the Interstate preparing the work site, because the new curve will actually, technically be an entirely new road.

"A lot of that is work that is prepping ahead of time for the next year, even the next two years out to make sure we're getting everything as done as early as possible so when we close down those lanes, when we move traffic, things are as ready as they can be ahead of time for us," said Ruedel.

Now while all of the work on I-75 north of the Maumee River is expected to be complete in 2022, the work here in Wood County south of the river won't be wrapped up until 2023.

RELATED: ODOT: I-75 construction project in north Toledo will have big impact on traffic starting Oct. 4

RELATED: SB I-75 over I-280 to close in Oct. for bridge repair