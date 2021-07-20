'I just want to know you’re okay' | Mother pleads for return of her daughter, missing from the Old West End

17-year-old Estrella "Star" Lopez disappeared after running away from her grandmother's home July 16.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The mother of a missing girl is pleading for her daughter’s safe return Tuesday.

“I just want my daughter home, please," said Lily Wahl, whose 17-year-old daughter Estrella “Star” Lopez vanished last Friday after running away from her grandmother’s home in the Old West End.

On Monday, Estrella’s cell phone was found tossed behind a fence at Berdan Avenue and Martha Street in west Toledo. It was returned to Wahl by a nearby shop owner who had found the device.

“We just want you to come home. You’re not in trouble or anything, just call me and I’ll come get you," Wahl pleaded, hoping Estrella hears her message. "I just want to know you’re okay."

Estrella had previously run away from home in 2017 but returned a few days later. Wahl has reported her daughter as missing and is currently working with Toledo police.