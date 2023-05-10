Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-75

It was a single-vehicle crash and only one person was injured, police said. The rider was wearing a helmet.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Wednesday evening after losing control and crashing on I-75 in northeast Toledo.

The motorcyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to responding Toledo police officers.

It was a single-vehicle crash and only one person was injured, police said. The rider was wearing a helmet.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol advises motorcyclists practice safety and wear protective equipment at all times while riding, including helmets, eye protection, full-fingered gloves, long pants without any holes, sturdy footwear and long-sleeved shirt or jacket.

OSHP offers more motorcycle safety tips for riders and when you see a motorcyclist on the road, as well as motorcycle safety classes, at its Motorcycle Ohio webpage.

Fred LeFebvre, an avid local motorcyclist, also provided WTOL 11 with riding safety tips:

Stay aware of your surroundings

Keep your distance from others on the road

Ask yourself what a person in a car would do

Do not try to beat yellow lights

