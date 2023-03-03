One person killed in fatal crash on I-475 at Talmadge Thursday

The 68-year-old was transported to the hospital where they later died.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 68-year-old was killed in a fatal crash Thursday, according to a Toledo police report.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-475 westbound in west Toledo. Police closed I-475 westbound between Talmadge Road and Corey Road for several hours. It has since been reopened.

The driver of one vehicle, a 24-year-old, suffered no injuries during the incident. Police released them from the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital where they later died. Police did not release the name of the deceased.

A crash reconstructionist also responded to the scene and continues to investigate the incident, police said.

