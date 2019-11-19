TOLEDO, Ohio — The long awaited construction can be seen as crews from the Ohio Departments of Transportation have begun their widening project from Central Avenue to Airport Highway.

This $45.2 million project has been decades in the making and will expand I-475 to three lanes on each side and add roundabouts to Dorr Street.

If you travel this area, slow downs happen constantly. For the duration of the project, traffic back-ups aren't going to let up, but should flow better once the project is complete.

The project is expected to take two years with the expected completion of November 2021.

"We're going to start seeing barrels out there. We're going to shift traffic on I-475 to the outside lanes and shoulders. That'll allow the crews to work on the inside and expanding I-475 over the winter. And then below, on Dorr Street, they're going to start some sewer and water line work that will also have restrictions on Dorr Street underneath 475," ODOT District 2 spokesperson, Rebecca Dangelo said.

An ODOT spokesperson said now that this project has started, they will be working hard to complete it on time and asks drivers to please be patient since it is a long project.

The restrictions will be overnight between Airport Highway and Bancroft Street along with Dorr Street restrictions between Holland-Sylvania and McCord Roads.

More information on the projects can be found here.

