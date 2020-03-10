DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin Police are investigating a report of shots being fired Saturday on I-270 East, north of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and south of U.S. 33.
Police say the shots were fired from a black pick-up truck at a semi-tractor trailer.
No injuries have been reported.
A call about the shooting was received at 10:44 a.m.
Police could not immediately say if the truck was part of the parade in support of President Donald Trump that was happening in the same area at the time of the shots fired.