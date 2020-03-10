x
DUBLIN, Ohio — A Licking County man is charged and accused of firing a gunshot Saturday on I-270 in a case of road rage, according to Hilliard police.

Police said the incident happened on I-270 north, south of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and near Davidson Road around 10:45 a.m.

Police said 58-year-old Todd Crawford of Homer, Ohio was driving a black, Ford F-150 and fired one shot from a .45 caliber pistol into the cab of a semi-truck after an altercation between the two vehicles. 

No one was injured.

Crawford turned himself into Hilliard police a few hours after the incident and is now at the Franklin County Jail.

According to Hilliard police, Crawford was participating in the parade for President Donald Trump that took place around I-270 Saturday morning.

Crawford is charged with the discharge of a firearm on or near premises, which is a third-degree felony.

Hilliard police continue to investigate and additional charges are pending.

Crawford is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

 