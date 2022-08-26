Police: Hyundai of Bedford employee shoots customer during 'dispute' inside dealership

EMS crews transported the patron to MetroHealth Medical Center. His exact condition is unknown at this time.

BEDFORD, Ohio — Police are investigating after an employee at Hyundai of Bedford allegedly shot a customer during a "dispute" inside the dealership Friday afternoon.

After receiving multiple calls of an individual being shot at the dealership, officials found the male patron lying in the parking lot outside the building on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m.

First responders immediately attended to him and he was subsequently transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left upper leg. His exact condition is unknown at this time.

According to 911 calls, an employee and customer allegedly got into an altercation. The employee shot the customer after he allegedly reached for his waistband.

Authorities have not shared the employee's name or clarified if they have been arrested. A manager at the dealership secured the gun from the worker following the shooting.

