Husband of missing Lenawee County woman found in contempt of court for second time, arrested Wednesday

A Lenawee County judge ruled Dale Warner is in contempt of court for not cooperating with a court-appointed conservator in the case of his missing wife, Dee Warner.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The husband of a missing Lenawee County woman is once again in trouble for allegedly refusing to hand over financial documents to a court-appointed conservator.

Lenawee County Probate Judge Catherine Sala ruled Wednesday that Dale Warner is in criminal contempt of court. The judge ruled Warner did not cooperate with a court-appointed conservator in the case.

Warner was arrested in court Wednesday and sentenced to 93 days in jail.

Judge Sala first found Warner in contempt Aug. 9, ruling that Warner and his personal assistant, Mark Weisberg, did not produce financial documents as ordered. The pair spent several days in jail on civil contempt charges before being released.

The conservator was appointed by the court to assess and protect the estate of Dee Warner, who was last seen April 24, 2021.

Dee Warner's grown children filed a petition in 2022 to have a court declare her legally dead. In their court filing, the family said they believed Dale Warner was using his access to her finances to deplete the missing woman's assets.

The family has said they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit against her husband if the judge grants their petition to have her declared legally dead. The judge is expected to make that ruling next week.

During proceedings in the case last month a detective from the Michigan State Police testified that authorities believe Dee Warner is dead and that Dale Warner is a suspect in her death.

In May, 2023, law enforcement officers executed search warrants for 70 properties off M-50 between Beebe and Pentecost highways in Lenawee County, looking for evidence in the case.

More on WTOL: