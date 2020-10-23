Husband,wife aim to widen food scene by opening new pop up restaurant in Downtown Toledo

Happy customers say downtown could definitely use an infusion of interesting food and drink.

There's something sizzling hot happening in Downtown Toledo.

It's a new pop up restaurant named Shrmp Brgr and it's looking to awaken your taste buds.

"I decided to come and check it out. Something new. Always looking for some interesting new food in town," said Neal Felstein, a new customer at Shrmp Brgr.

The idea for the pop-up started with conversations between Detroit chef Bobby Rosenberger and the owners of Balance Grille.

Which is exactly why the eatery is located in the same space closed because of construction on Summit Street.

"I like the space and we decided to work something out. I think this is gonna be good for Toledo. That's what he thinks and that's what I believe. Just doing things like this and kinda getting a food scene kinda mobilized," said Rosenberger.

Rosenberger is the executive chef at the Detroit Club in Michigan.

However, Prakash Karamchandani, the co-founder of Balance Grille and Balance Farms, said chef hasn't been working because it closed down during the pandemic.

"Through the shutdown we kept in touch and he had mentioned that they hadn't reopened and was looking for some space to do some creative expression and try some new menu items," said Karamchandani.

Menu items include plates like the Loco Moco and the West Coast Roast.

"Downtown Toledo could definitely use an infusion of interesting food and drink. It'd be really nice to have some small pop ups. It'd be really nice to have some small local bars. Something with a little, anything that's just a little different," said Felstein.

Which is what Bobby and his wife Marissa are cooking up for customers.

"Toledo is honestly like right for a food scene to start. You know, you have M' Osteria over there. There's some really good restaurants in Toledo. And there's good people who are curious and adventurous who want to try new things," said Rosenberger.

If all goes well, Karamchandani said he could continue bringing in other chefs until they reopen.

"If we can allow other chefs a little bit of space so that they can do what they do best and bring to the community what they're passionate about. I think that's awesome," said Karamchandani.

Shrmp Brgr is open from Thursday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. and then from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m.