Huron's Farmer Jones Farm Market destroyed by fire

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Owners say the fire will not impact daily operations at The Chef’s Garden.

HURON, Ohio — An early morning fire has destroyed the barn that housed the Farmer Jones Farm Market in Huron.

According to the Huron Fire Department, a call about the fire came in just after 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning. The barn had antique tractors and old cars inside. No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the blaze is still being determined.

"We are extremely grateful that there were no injuries. This will not impact our daily operations at The Chef’s Garden. And most importantly, we will continue to grow and deliver the fresh vegetables our community has come to love," brothers Bob and Lee Jones said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Through The Chef's Garden, the Jones family has been providing vegetables, herbs, and flowers to chefs for over 30 years. Farmer Lee Jones is nationally recognized for his committment to regenerative agriculture, appearing on shows ranging from TODAY to Iron Chef America.

"A heartfelt thank you to all of the local fire departments for your efforts to contain and diminish the fire. The farm is grateful for all of the responders who worked tirelessly to put out the fire," the Jones' post added. "There are so many memories from our old family barn that we will cherish. Buildings and things can be replaced. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time."