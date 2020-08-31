Huntington Center to light up in red Tuesday, drawing attention to a struggling industry

The Huntington Center, Valentine Theater, Fleetwoods, SeaGate Convention Center and iHeart Media will light up in red alongside other businesses across North America

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Huntington Center, along with a number of other Toledo area venues, are set to take part in a demonstration aimed at pushing Congress to provide relief to the live events industry.

On Sept. 1, the Huntington Center, Valentine Theater, Fleetwoods, SeaGate Convention Center and iHeart Media will light up in red alongside other businesses, buildings and homes across North America. The goal is to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on red alert for its survival and to create pressure for lawmakers to act.

Due to COVID-19, 62% of live event workers are fully unemployed and 94% report income loss as of August, according to Huntington Center representatives.

#WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART and #ExtendPUA represent a major call to action, asking Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814), which offers economic relief to the industry. Some venues like the Huntington Center have been closed since March.

The movement also supports those working with ExtendPUA.org and they work to extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which has provided relief to those without work due to COVID-19.