Hundreds support multiple sclerosis with an annual walk in downtown Toledo

Downtown Toledo and the Huntington Center was packed with people eager to 'Walk for MS' and raise awareness for people living with the disease.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Walk MS returned to downtown Toledo on Sunday after two years of being virtual because of the pandemic.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis and the people who are living with it.

"It's a lot of fun, it's exercise, you get your steps in. Get your Fitbit on, come on," said participant Fran King.

More than 500 people had the same idea.

Get their exercise in, while raising awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS).

Kelly Michael and her family have been participating in these walks for the last two decades, and for them, it's more than just a walk.

"I've had MS for 22 years. My brother was recently diagnosed, and his mother-in-law has had MS for a while as well," said Michael.

In fact, Stephanie Kumler, who's a specialist with Walk MS, says almost everyone participating in the walk either has MS or knows someone who does.

And the disease affects people long after the walk is over. That's why the main goal of the event is to continue raising awareness and money for MS.

"It's a disease that a lot of people don't talk about. It's one that you can't see from someone just walking in, but it affects a lot of Ohioans. The fact of the matter is there are treatments right now, but there's no cure," said Kumler.

The money that's raised through this walk and other fundraisers goes toward finding a cure for MS but also helps pay for treatments.

And it's that generosity that helps thousands of others live an almost normal life.

"For the last few years I've had different treatments and they've all been working very well," said Kelly Michael, who lives with the disease.

"They just recently told me there's a zero percent possibility of being fully disabled because of the advances in the medication out there. It's events like this that allow us to increase the treatments, get better medication, and hopefully someday eliminate this disease," said MS patient Rick Holland.

Walk MS says if you have been recently diagnosed and need help, you are not alone and can reach out to them.

You can contact the Walk MS Ohio chapter here.