'Hundreds' of Toledo Municipal Court dates to be rescheduled after water main break Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of court dates were canceled Monday after a water main connected to the Toledo Municipal Court building broke, forcing the court to shut down for the day.

Those who had a date scheduled for Monday will receive a notice in the mail for a rescheduled date in December and those scheduled for Tuesday, along with those who are detained, will have their appointment as is, Bill Connelly, the administrative judge of the court, said.

"We will reschedule anyone who was scheduled for this morning," Connelly said. "We will schedule them out I think we are looking at the second week of December. Anyone who is in custody will obviously be heard tomorrow as well."

At about 4 a.m. on Monday, court employees were informed that work would not continue as planned for the day because cold temperatures broke the main and cut off the building's water access.

Multiple facilities in the court were affected and restrooms and fire suppression systems were out of order.

Connelly said the day was spent creating new court dates and bonds before the court closes Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Court staff put together a contingency plan that included adding fire monitors to the building and portable toilets for staff and visitors and those in custody.

"There is, as far as we know, no real risk of increased fire but we had to be in a position where we can quickly evacuate people since we don't have sprinkler systems," Connelly said.

