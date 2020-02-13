NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio — Wood County Commissioners approved a community reinvestment program on Tuesday for a company known as NorthPoint Developments

The $150 million project would be located on a large piece of land next to the CSX in Henry Township.

NorthPoint Developments is based out of Kansas City, Missouri, and plans to build multiple facilities upwards of 500,000 square feet in five phases.

According to information from the company, the first phase could bring in over 1,500 jobs. But that's an estimate.

Wood County's Director of Economic Development Wade Gottschalk said the buildings would be primarily warehousing and distribution facilities.

"There's no firm number of jobs we're going to have or any firm investment. The plans are that they're going to build four to six buildings on the site, all fairly large buildings, and then the jobs would be dependent on who they have as those tenants," Gottschalk said.

Aside from the money and jobs that could come to the area, the approval is part of a tax exemption program that would impact local schools.

Penta Career Center and North Baltimore Local Schools would receive 25 cents per square foot of each facility that gets built.

There is no exact time frame for when work starts but Gottschalk would like to have work begin during summer 2020.

