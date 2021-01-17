Hundreds lose power after accident in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 3000 customers in west Toledo were without power on Saturday evening after an accident near Central Ave. and Douglas Rd.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. just south of Central Ave.
Toledo Edison was on the scene, working to restore power by 7 p.m.
Over 3000 customers were without power for 36 minutes according to the Toledo Edison website and a Toledo Edison spokesperson.
Toledo Edison says as of 7:20 only one customer remained without power.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.