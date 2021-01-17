Hundreds lose power after accident in west Toledo

Over 3000 customers lost power near Central and Douglas in west Toledo on Saturday evening according to Toledo Edison.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. just south of Central Ave.

Toledo Edison was on the scene, working to restore power by 7 p.m.

Over 3000 customers were without power for 36 minutes according to the Toledo Edison website and a Toledo Edison spokesperson.

Toledo Edison says as of 7:20 only one customer remained without power.