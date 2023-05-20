Hundreds turn out for vigil honoring 16-year-old Morenci teenager

On Saturday night, the Morenci community came together to remember 16-year-old Cayden Cook who died in a fatal crash after a car hit his dirt bike on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORENCI, Mich. — Morenci 16-year-old Cayden Cook was killed in a crash after a car hit his dirt bike last Thursday. On Saturday evening, his community came together to remember him.

City Administrator, Bradley Moran said the last few days for the small town have been anything but easy. Moran said many had a connection to Cook, a junior on Morenci High School's varsity basketball team.

"Our town slogan is 'one team, one town, one family' and I truly believe living here my entire life that I feel that," said Moran.

Moran was not the only who felt the love from the community Saturday as hundreds of other loved ones came out to remember Cook at the town's Wakefield Park.

"We don't have things like this happen very often obviously, but when they do, you just feel the love and touch from everyone as they all come together," said Moran.

Tissues, orange ribbons and candles were on hand as they mourned Cook with prayer led by Pastor Darren Lemmon of Medina Federated Church.

Lemmon's known Cook and his twin brother since they've grown up and Lemmon's own son coached him in basketball too.

"I don't know if anybody really disliked Caden, just kind of just a quick and easy smile kind of kid," said Lemmon.

Lemmon said during these times, it's all about being there for each other and the vigil was no different for Morenci.

"People turn out, support one another cry with one another, it's just kind of the way things work," said Lemmon.