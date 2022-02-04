Hundreds gather at University of Toledo to help pack meals for war-affected Ukrainians

UT's KLAR Leadership Academy partnered with Feed My Starving Children for the 48-hour event.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kindness, generosity, and hard work were in full force at the University of Toledo on Saturday.

For two days, students from the University of Toledo and other members of the community have been packing meals to feed more than 400 children overseas.

Everyone who volunteered had one goal in mind; to help the people of Ukraine.

"We have over 800 volunteers. We are hoping to pack over 163-thousand meals to go overseas to starving children in need," said Jenelle Wittmer, co-director of KLAR Leadership Academy's.

All the meals will head straight to Ukraine.

The organization wanted to make sure the event made an impact, so people in the community were invited to volunteer as well.

"The energy is great. It's great that we're sending things over to Ukraine as well as globally and I love seeing the University of Toledo, as well as the greater Toledo community, come together," said University of Toledo student Katie Chryst.

The outpouring of support during the 48-hours of packing is more than the organization could have ever imagined.

They had people showing up to volunteer who hadn't registered.

"All of the shifts are full, which is crazy. 150 people per shift with a total of five shifts. It's great to see," said Chryst.

The organization's co-director says they have done this meal pack before -- but it's more special this time around because they are able to help the people in Ukraine - who, they say, need it most right now.

"It's quite an honor and really exciting. We had to raise over $40 thousand to do this event. So a lot of fundraising, a lot of organizing, and it's just absolutely so rewarding," said Wittmer.

The meal pack was only from April 1 - 2, but there are plenty of ways that you can help the people in Ukraine.