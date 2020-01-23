More than 700 people from northwest Ohio Catholic Churches plan to participate in the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

The annual event is meant to fight for an unborn child's right to life, commemorating the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision which legalized abortion in 1973.

"We have the technology to be able to look inside the womb to see it truly is a baby growing there. And so it's time for those old laws that were passed in 1973 to go including Roe v. Wade," Peter Range with the Toledo Catholic Diocese said.

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas is also in Washington, D.C. for the march. Many make the trip for every year.

"Each year brings its own blessings with it, and each year we come back to the Catholic Diocese of Toledo ready to fight for that first fundamental right, the right to life," Range said.

Those attending the march have said its about creating change as well as promoting acceptance and peace for those who may be struggling.

"The pro-life movement is not just a counter argument to abortion, it's a message saying we care about everyone," Ryan Haley said, who's participating in this year's march.

"When we go to march, it's not just about marching for the unborn children, but we also march for those mothers and fathers who have had abortions. We recognize it can be a very difficult experience," Range said.

The march takes place on the National Mall.

